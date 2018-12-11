Here Comes The Sun (Nuh-nuh-nuh-nuh)!

Cold, drizzly weather persists through some of the morning commute ahead of increasing sunshine!
Clouds are widespread before sunrise. Areas of drizzle dampened roads overnight. Get ready for another wet drive to work and school. However, changes begin during the morning commute.
The sky is forecast to clear from northwest, to southeast, as we approach sunrise.
Temperatures range from the mid-30s to lower 40s; coldest where the sky is clearing or cleared. Dress for winter-like temperatures before you leave the house this morning. Thankfully, there isn’t much of a breeze. So, there isn’t much of a wind chill!
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures are forecast to be near 50° by noon. High temps peak in the mid-50s in most communities.
The breeze increases a bit this afternoon; adding to the chilly feel of the day.
Temps cool into the 40s shortly after sunset this evening, under a clear sky. By midnight, many areas will already be in the upper 30s. Gardeners – prepare for a frost and light freeze away from the beach tonight.
Wednesday begins in the upper 20s and lower 30s under a clear sky. Gradually warmer weather takes us through the end of the work-week as our next rain-maker moves in.
