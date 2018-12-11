Michelle Obama extends national book tour adding stop in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Michelle Obama will be coming to Georgia in May to promote her best-selling book “Becoming” as part of an extension of her national tour.
Becoming is the autobiographical memoir of former United States First Lady Michelle Obama that was published in November 2018. Her book quickly jumped to No. 1 after last month’s release and has already sold 3 million copies in U.S. and Canada.
The fall 10-city tour, which is underway now, has largely sold out. She will conclude this leg of the tour in Brooklyn on Dec. 19. The second leg of the tour will begin in February 2019, with a stop in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Saturday, May 11.
For a full list of “Becoming” book tour stops and ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.