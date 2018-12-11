5 missing Marines declared dead in warplanes crash off Japan

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Japan's Coast Guard ship, top, and U.S. military plane are seen at sea off Kochi, southwestern Japan, during a search and rescue operation for missing crew members of a U.S. Marine refueling plane and fighter jet. The U.S. Marine Corps have declared that five crewmembers dead after their aircraft crashed last week off Japan’s southern coast and that their search has ended. (Kyodo News via AP, File)