Residents upset after new development approved in Okatie

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Beaufort County leaders have approved a new development near the Okatie River that has some nearby residents upset, to say the least.
A large number of people showed up to Monday night’s council meeting where the vote was approved 5-4. Nearby residents fear the development threatens their safety and the environment, due to issues already present.
The project adds several hundred homes to the area off of Graves Road. A man named Robert Graves is partnering with the county on this.
It will also add a new park to the area, which some say is a positive of the project. Supporters also say it will provide more revenue to the county.
It doesn’t appear the controversial project will go away just yet. Some people opposing the project say they’ll continue to fight if they can.
It’s not clear when any construction would start.
