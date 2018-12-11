Richmond Hill Fire Department helps local families, kids with Operation Christams

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -The Richmond Hill Fire Department is spreading holiday cheer to dozens of local students with Operation Christmas.
Fire fighters gave over 80 Richmond Hill school children with special needs a party, complete with presents and a visit from Santa.
The department was also able donate to area children battling cancer, and provide three Richmond Hill families with a hot meal and presents for under their trees.
All of the money came from the department’s Spring Fling event held this past April.
“Last year coming into the new event we knew there would be alot of excitment with Santa being here and the presents," said Captain Brandon Greene with the Richmond Hill Fire Department. "But the expressions and how much joy it brought them it was extremely emotional to be honest with you and it just meant the entire world to us and it made all the efforts we put into this well worth it.”
If you know of anyone in Richmond Hill who needs a helping hand this holiday season, reach out to the Richmond Hill fire department.
They tell us they are willing to help and want to help.
