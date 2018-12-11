SCAD donates toys to Union Mission

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Several children will be getting exactly what they want under their trees this Christmas, thanks to SCAD.
Students with the Savannah College of Art and Design dropped off toys to the Union Mission that will be distributed to families the Union Mission supports. All of the items were picked directly from the wish lists of around 100 children, ranging in age from newborn to 18-years-old. Some of the gifts will also go to homeless women.
“People realize that they are not forgotten, that they are cared for,” said Pat Youngquist, Executive Director, Union Mission. “Christmas is a time of giving and knowing that there’s love and support in the community, and of course we all want children to have the best Christmas possible.”
SCAD has been teaming up with the Union Mission to donate toys for the last 26 years.
