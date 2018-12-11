Georgia agency investigating two former SSU officers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Georgia agency that gives law enforcement officers their police powers is investigating two former Savannah State University campus police officers accused of sexual misconduct.
The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council or POST is actively investigating former Sgt. Nathaniel Copeland and is waiting on paperwork from the Attorney General’s office to open up its investigation into former Chief James Barnwell. Both Copeland and Barnwell left the campus police department after a Georgia Board of Regents investigator found they violated Savannah State’s sexual harassment policy.
“Fortunately, it seems that now POST is in this modern time of “me too” is realizing that there is a need to discipline and investigate their own,” said Abda Quillian, an attorney representing two subordinate officers accusing Barnwell and Copeland of misconduct.
The investigation comes after Quillian sent a letter asking POST to decide if those two senior officers should keep their police certifications.
"I think POST is realizing that when they look at the judgment issues, perhaps these people don't need arrest powers and guns and bullets," she said.
If Copeland and Barwell lose them, they can’t work as a sworn officer in any police department in Georgia.
Quillian said her clients are trying to protect others.
"At least as far as these two individuals go, it will avoid them going and getting another job as a certified police officer," Quillian said. "It will avoid them being in contact with subordinate females in a position of power, at least as far as being a police officer goes."
POST said it will consider all evidence collected during the investigation when making a decision. The public information officer said the investigation will likely take 12 to 18 months.
Barnwell’s attorney and Copeland did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
