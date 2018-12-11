Student enrollment down at GSU; consolidation could be to blame

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Less than two years ago next month, Armstrong State and Georgia Southern learned the University System of Georgia planned to consolidate them into one school.
State leaders said it would grow the combined campuses and help the region, but some new numbers point to a drop before any gains.
Georgia Southern University’s commencement last week marked the end of school for thousands of students, but also the end of the Fall semester.
Fall 2018 saw roughly a thousand fewer students than the combined campuses had in 2017 - from 27,459 to 26,408.
“Statesboro campus was down about one percent. The Armstrong campus was down about 12 percent when we dug into the numbers,” said Dr. Amy Ballagh, V.P., Enrollment Management.
Statesboro had 222 fewer students. Armstrong had 784 fewer. Ballagh says you can point to consolidation, because it’s happened in other cases where the University system combined schools.
“Just a natural result we’ve come to see from previous consolidations,” she said.
She says uncertainties about which programs will go where cause some students to drop out or transfer, but she says the numbers have also rebounded at the other schools and she expects enrollment on the Armstrong campus to follow the trend as policies and plans replace questions and worries.
“We have a lot of great options on our Armstrong campuses - new degree programs we haven’t had before - so we see a lot of potential for growth on that campus,” Ballagh said.
In the meantime, she points to a record freshman enrollment this year as a sign the university’s size will grow back and even bigger than before.
Dr. Ballagh said that rebound didn’t happen in the same time span on each campus. We’ll keep an eye on the numbers from semester to semester and let you know what we find.
