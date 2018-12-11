Two dead in Effingham County after apparent murder-suicide

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people died on Tuesday morning in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Woodland Drive at 7:00 a.m.
45-year-old Charles Ellis Morgan, Jr. and his wife, 34-year-old Korina Morgan were both found with gunshot wounds. Korina was pronounced dead on the scene, while her husband later died at Effingham Memorial Hospital.
An initial investigation reports that Charles Morgan shot his wife, before turning the gun on himself.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
