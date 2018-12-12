Chatham County legislative delegation making Savannah Convention Center expansion a priority

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - At the top of the legislative priority list this year for the Savannah Area Chamber is locking in state funding for the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.
The current convention center was built almost twenty years ago.
And local business industry leaders say an expansion is a must to keep Savannah competitive when it comes to pulling in big conventions and big numbers of visitors.
Here’s a look at what the Savannah Convention Center could look like with the expansion many local leaders would like to see.
The proposed expansion looks to double the size of convention space, add a 40-thousand square foot ballroom, new parking garage and 200-thousand square foot exhibit hall. Members of the local delegation believe the project is shovel-ready, but will be petitioning their fellow law-makers for state funding this upcoming session.
“For Representative Stephens and others to make this a top priority for them, is very important to us on a local level. Because at the end of the day conventions equals tourism, and tourism equals economic development for our community," said Visit Savannah President Joe Marinelli.
