Cold, Frosty Wednesday Morning

It’s a clear, cold and frosty morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!
Temperatures are below freezing in many spots early this morning; near-freezing temperatures are forecast to linger through 8 a.m. before a warm-up gets underway. Grab the heavy coat before you head out this morning. But, be ready to shed layers through the day.
By noon, many will be in the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. High temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s, under continued sunshine.
This evening features chilly temps and a mostly clear sky. It’ll cool into the 40s by 8 or 9 p.m. “Sweater weather”!
Thursday begins mostly clear and cold as we bottom-out in the 30s, followed by a milder afternoon under increasing clouds. Rain moves in Thursday night and falls, periodically, through Friday evening. It’ll be a soggy day stretch of weather.
The forecast clears out in the time for the weekend!
