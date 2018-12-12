Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-12-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High continues to influence our weather into Thursday. A warm front will lift through the region Friday followed by a cold front late Friday. High pressure returns Sunday into next week. Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Tonight will become partly cloudy with lows 35-42. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower. Highs 63-68. Friday will see rain, which may be heavy at times. Some thunderstorms are possible too. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a few showers possible, highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Most of next week looks sunny and dry.