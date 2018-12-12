Good News: Local women’s group donates to 200 Club of Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A local women’s group showing that it is never too soon to make a difference in your community.
The Savannah Newcomers Club has been welcoming women to Savannah since 1949 and making them feel more at home. Wednesday, they put their support behind the men and women who keep every community safe, with a donation to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.
Club members heard about the organization that takes care of the surviving spouses and children of first responders killed in the line of duty from charter member Doug Weathers, and then were asked to make a donation, with the Newcomers Club matching up to $500.
The ladies gave generously, and with the club’s contribution added in, donated $3,482 to the 200 Club. Even more checks will be coming in to add to that total.
