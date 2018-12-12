Goodwill required to pay back over $100K to employees after violating federal laws

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, Goodwill Industries of the Coastal Empire has paid $114,936 back in wages to 165 employees.
Officials say they violating provisions of the McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract, Contract Work Hours and Safe Standards Act, and the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division found that the thrift store chain failed to pay the required prevailing wage rates to janitorial employees working on three government contracts. They say the failure was a result of managers altering employees' time records to reduce the number of hours they had worked, and deducting time for short-duration breaks, which the law requires to be paid as work time. Officials say the employer also deducted time for other breaks employees did not take and moved overtime hours worked from weeks where employees worked more than 40 hours a week, to weeks where they worked less than 40, resulting in a failure to pay proper overtime.
The Department of Labor also determined that because the employer deducted time from employees with disabilities - failing to pay for all the hours they worked - the resulting pay fell below their legally-required commensurate wages under section 14(c) of the FLSA. In addition, the employer failed to pay for vacation time, as required by the SCA.
The employees affected worked at the U.S. Army’s Mission Installation Contracting Command on Ft. Stewart, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glyco, and the Juliette Gordon Low Complex, the Tomochichi Federal Courthouse, and the U.S. Customs House in Savannah.
