Goodwill required to pay back over $100K to employees after violating federal laws

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division found that the thrift store chain failed to pay the required prevailing wage rates to janitorial employees working on three government contracts. They say the failure was a result of managers altering employees' time records to reduce the number of hours they had worked, and deducting time for short-duration breaks, which the law requires to be paid as work time. Officials say the employer also deducted time for other breaks employees did not take and moved overtime hours worked from weeks where employees worked more than 40 hours a week, to weeks where they worked less than 40, resulting in a failure to pay proper overtime.