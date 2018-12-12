Georgia Southern Eagles leave for Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans have their eyes on Montgomery, Alabama from now through Saturday.
The Eagles left Tuesday morning, heading out to the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Players, coaches, and their families packed up for the trip.
A small group of fans got there during the work day to cheer on the team. Fans say they’re excited for the game and for next season.
“The coach has the whole town motivated and behind them and eager for this bowl game and next season,” said GSU fan, Lulu Cochran.
The Eagles will take on Eastern Michigan this Saturday.
