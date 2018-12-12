Hometown Hero: Make a Wish Foundation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Battling a serious illness at a young age can be difficult, but one WTOC Hometown Hero shows us how continuing to fight can make wishes come true.
Jack Sanders hopes to one day be a NASCAR mechanic, but he wishes to know what it’s like to jump out of planes.
"Today is all about Jack Sanders and his wish to train with the United States Air Force Pararescue Team. That is not a common request of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. but the organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses is never stumped.
“We work with the most creative people in the world, children, in coming up with their wishes.”
“I’m just really thankful for everything they’ve done. They contacted JCB, who’s going to fly us down to Florida. They’ve been really supportive and made something I wanted to happen, happen.”
Jack was born congenital heart defect that required surgery two years ago. Training with the Air Force will likely be as close as he gets to the dream of service in the military.
“I’ve always been told there was a chance I could go into the service, but it’s slim due to the recruiting right now, and just having a heart problem in general,” he said.
This WTOC Hometown Hero is serving his community in another way as an example that wishes do come true.
“To me, it’s not as big a deal. I was 15 when I had surgery, but I think for a two-year old or a three-year old or even an eight-year old, it’s something cool to do,” Sanders said. “I’d just say, keep fighting. You never know what is going to happen. I went through cardiologist visits where I was told I would need surgery in six months, and then in six months they told me that everything was normal, so hang in there. Statistics are just a number, I’m one out of thousands, so you never know what’s going to happen. Just give everything your best shot in life.”
There are currently more than 900 kids on a list to have their wishes granted by Make-a-Wish, in Georgia alone.
