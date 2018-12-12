Hometown Hero: Make a Wish Foundation

“To me, it’s not as big a deal. I was 15 when I had surgery, but I think for a two-year old or a three-year old or even an eight-year old, it’s something cool to do,” Sanders said. “I’d just say, keep fighting. You never know what is going to happen. I went through cardiologist visits where I was told I would need surgery in six months, and then in six months they told me that everything was normal, so hang in there. Statistics are just a number, I’m one out of thousands, so you never know what’s going to happen. Just give everything your best shot in life.”