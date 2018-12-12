One person killed, another injured in Hampton County wreck

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a deadly crash took place shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Hampton County.
Officials say it happened on South Carolina Highway 63, also known as Walterboro Highway, near Sandy Run Road. Troopers say a car and a tractor-trailer truck were both driving in the southbound direction when the car ran into the back of the tractor-trailer.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the car, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to Hampton Hospital. A passenger in the car who was not wearing a seat belt was killed.
The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not injured.
