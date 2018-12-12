Reading between the lines of Trump's Oval Office tussle

FACT CHECK: The GOP-led House has yet to pass legislation that includes the $5 billion in border wall funding that Trump has been requesting. And it remains unclear whether Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan does indeed have the votes. House Republicans tend to lack votes for spending bills. Thanks to resistance from members of the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives, they are often forced to rely on Democratic support for passage. There is also a handful of House Republicans, some hailing from border states, who oppose robust wall spending. It's unclear how many Republicans who lost their re-elections will choose to stick around for holiday-season votes. And even if it could pass the House, Ryan has said he has no interest in putting such a plan forward because it would be dead on arrival in the Senate.