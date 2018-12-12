Savannah Police working to identify man in homicide investigation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are seeking information on a man in connection to a homicide investigation.
Police are working to identify the man in the attached sketch. He may have information in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 912.651.6728. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
