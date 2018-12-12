SCCPSS votes to install new gym floors after learning of mercury contamination

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials met on Wednesday to discuss several topics.
The school board voted to install new gym floors in four schools because the old ones are contaminated with low levels of mercury.
Mercury can be extremely dangerous when it isn’t monitored. The element can cause even more of a problem when it is heated up, even becoming airborne.
The first time WTOC learned about gym floors in our area containing mercury was a few months ago in the Lowcountry. Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials say they actually heard about it watching the news and decided they wanted to make sure that they didn’t have the same problem.
There are 13 schools in the SCCPSS district that were labeled with low mercury levels.
On Wednesday, the board approved the renovation of four new gym floors: Hubert Middle, Stem Academy at Bartlett Middle, Georgetown K-8, and Southwest Middle School.
Officials told the board that the other schools on the impacted list are not being labeled as threatening, so for now they are on a constant maintenance and watch.
“It’s less than what you could get in a can of tuna, however I’m glad that as a district we can actually tell the community and parents and look them in the eye and say we take child safety as seriously as we do,” said Michael Johnson, the District 7 representative of the SCCPSS board.
In total, officials say that fixing this problem in the district will cost close to $750,000.
