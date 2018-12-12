Two hospitalized after Sunday night shooting in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - What appears to be somewhat of a shootout sent two men to the hospital in Glynn County.
Glynn County investigators believe the shootings occurred during an argument in the One Stop convenience store parking lot on Darien Highway around 9 p.m. Sunday. They say 26-year-old Jaquise Gordon pulled out a handgun. Fearing for his life, 27-year-old Antwone Levore pulled out a gun and shot him.
After further investigation, officials say 28-year-old Rameel Connor shot Lavore. Gordon got out of the hospital Tuesday, and now he’s in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on warrants relating to this incident. Investigators also arrested 29-year-old Marcus Gordon Tuesday at a home in Glynn County and charged him in connection to the incident, too.
Investigators have arrest warrants on Rameel Connor, who remains on the run. If you have information about the shootings or know where Connor is, please call the Glynn Brunswick E911 Communications Center at 912.554.3645, the Investigations Division at 912.554.7802, or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.