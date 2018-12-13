Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-13-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure will continue to drift into the Atlantic as a complex storm system moves in Friday. A warm front will lift north of the area Friday followed by a cold front late Friday/early Saturday. High pressure returns Sunday and Monday. Mostly cloudy skies today with milder temps, highs 63-66. We’ll see a slight chance for showers this evening but rain chances increase after midnight. Temps remain mild, 53-57. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. We’ll see on and off rain all day with may be heavy at times. Localized street flooding is possible. There is a chance for some thunderstorms with a marginal risk(1 out of 5) they become severe. Highs will be near 70. Friday night will see more showers, lows in the mid 50s. Saturday begins mostly cloudy with some showers possible. Skies become partly cloudy by late afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday is the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temps begin in the mid 40s and warm into the low to mid 60s.