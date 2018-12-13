Dry Thursday morning commute

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Another cool morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s at sunrise with patchy fog and mist. Cloud cover will increase throughout the morning with temperatures up to the lower 60s at noon under mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs top out in the low to mid 60s with scattered showers developing. A warm front lifts north tonight, with a few showers possible late this evening along the coast.
Friday morning will be much warmer, but about 20 degrees, with morning lows in the mid 50s. Rain is likely on Friday, and it could be heavy at times. This is all ahead of an advancing cold front, but it won’t drop our temperatures drastically. Rain coverage increases from the west to the east throughout Friday, leading to the opportunity for a wet morning and afternoon commute. Highs will be warm for this time of the year, topping out in the upper 60s.
Showers will linger into early Saturday morning, with accumulations of I to 2 inches from tonight through Saturday morning. We’ll dry out Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be dry as well with highs near 60 degrees.
Our calmer weather pattern continues into next week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 through the middle of the week.
