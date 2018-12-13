Dry Thursday morning commute

Friday morning will be much warmer, but about 20 degrees, with morning lows in the mid 50s. Rain is likely on Friday, and it could be heavy at times. This is all ahead of an advancing cold front, but it won’t drop our temperatures drastically. Rain coverage increases from the west to the east throughout Friday, leading to the opportunity for a wet morning and afternoon commute. Highs will be warm for this time of the year, topping out in the upper 60s.