Evans County Sheriff’s Office adds first ever K9 to department

EVANS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Evans County Sheriff’s Office has never before had a K9 on their staff, but that will change very soon.
Daxx is in training to help the deputies in the coming year, and an organization donated some very important items to help the department get their K9 program up and running.
Daxx started his training in August to become the newest member of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s just another tool to have," said Deputy Matthew Mallard. "If you have a small child go missing in the woods or an elderly person walk off from a home, it helps for that, with tracking help, find them and get them back safe, and then the other side of it is he’s going to be a dual purpose helping get drugs off the street.”
Deputy Mallard says just this week they have had a few cases in which a K-9 could have really helped them locate someone. He says that’s why it’s so important to get this program up and running. Daxx has already started his training and should be ready to start work during the spring while he finishes up other training courses.
The Georgia K9 Association stepped in to help the department with their costs on some of the items that are needed for Daxx’s safety. They donated a heat alarm system for the patrol car.
“It monitors the internal temperature of the vehicle. It has two sensors on the left and right hand side of the car.”
Deputy Mallard sets the temperature that is too hot for the dog. When the car reaches that temperature, it will alert him.
“It turns the lights on, it beeps the horn and rolls down all the windows and lets you know the inside of the car is too hot for the dog.”
He says it’s really important to the dogs' health to have this system.
“When we are not doing K9 stuff and he’s hanging out in the back, if we are on a call like a domestic and I’m interviewing a victim or offender, it can let us know. He could be in there up to 45 minutes without being checked on, and if the car breaks down or something goes wrong with the air conditioner, it will let us know.”
The Georgia K9 Association helps K9’s who are currently working and retired. The association helps cover vet costs and food for the dogs that are now retired and helps with medical kits for the dogs who are out still serving.
Mallard says he appreciates the association for the help they have provided the sheriff’s office and his new best friend.
“He eats at the house, sleeps at the house, and goes to work with me also, so he’s with me 24/7 and he’s spoiled a little bit.”
Daxx will finish his training in tracking in the spring and begin working for the sheriff’s office while he is still in school for the drug training.
