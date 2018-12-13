Family of 4 displaced by fire in Long County

LONG CO., GA (WTOC) - A family of four has been displaced after a fire Thursday morning in Long County.
Long/Ludowici Fire & Rescue says the fire broke out around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Jefferson Circle. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.
The fire department says no one was home at the time of the fire, but a family dog perished in the blaze.
Officials say it appears the fire started in the laundry room.
Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Long County Sheriff, Hinesville Fire, Walthourville Fire and Excelsior EMS all responded to the fire.
The American Red Cross is helping the family.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.