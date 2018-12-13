Good News: Savannah community pitching to help Toys 4 Tots

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We’ve been telling you for a few weeks now that we are partnering with the United States Marines on their Toys for Tots Program, but that’s been a collective “we’.” The Savannah community is generously supporting WTOC’s toy drive efforts.
“Just know that your tiny donation or your gift you may think is insignificant, it is so significant for somebody else, because somebody might not have everything."
Tens of thousands of children across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will have a fulfilling Christmas because of your effort to support Toys For Tots, whether it has been at the off-site toy drives WTOC has been holding this week, or by stopping by the WTOC lobby with a new, unwrapped toy.
Savannah attorney Howard Spiva dropped by Thursday with dozens of bicycle helmets - a donation from his Justice for Children Foundation.
“We just saw that this was a great cause by WTOC and the Marine Corps and the Eichholz Law Firm, and the Justice For Children Foundation wanted to participate and help,” he said.
That’s been happening for weeks - Savannah opening its heart on stops to the station.
“There are toys everywhere. The camera probably doesn’t do it justice. They spill out into the hall and into other rooms. There are bicycles. It’s awesome. and to play a small part, we’re really excited.”
Soon, all of these toys will head where they are intended to go and help meet a need in our community.
"I’s so heartwarming. This is what we’re here to do, to impact somebody’s life, somebody’s Christmas, and bring a little Santa to somebody’s life.
With Savannah’s help, of course.
