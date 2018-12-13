Record number of Mexican gray wolves found dead in 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf looks to avoid being captured for its annual vaccinations and medical check-up at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central New Mexico. Wildlife managers have confirmed that a record number of Mexican gray wolves have been reported dead this year, fueling concerns about the decades-long effort to return the endangered predator to the American Southwest. Officials say five wolves were found dead in New Mexico in November alone, bringing the total for the year to 17. It also marks one of the deadliest months in the history of the reintroduction program. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File) (AP)