3 seriously injured in head-on collision on Benton Blvd

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on Benton Boulevard that seriously injured several occupants.
Police say just after midnight, a Ford Taurus was traveling south on Benton Boulevard approaching Godley Way at the same time a Kia Forte was traveling north on Benton Boulevard. They say for some reason the Taurus crossed the center line and hit the Forte.
Both drivers and a passenger were transported to Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.
SPD’s TIU is investigating.
