3 seriously injured in head-on collision on Benton Blvd

(Source: Savannah Police Department)
December 13, 2018 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 12:43 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on Benton Boulevard that seriously injured several occupants.

Police say just after midnight, a Ford Taurus was traveling south on Benton Boulevard approaching Godley Way at the same time a Kia Forte was traveling north on Benton Boulevard. They say for some reason the Taurus crossed the center line and hit the Forte.

Both drivers and a passenger were transported to Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

SPD’s TIU is investigating.

