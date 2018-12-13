Son has nowhere to hide when Mom embarrasses him on camera at basketball game

HALETHORPE, MD (WJLA/CNN) – Mothers always have embarrassed their children – it’s a perk of parenthood. But now in the age of the internet, that embarrassment can go viral.
Mandy Remmell and her son Blake attended a University of Maryland basketball game together on Tuesday night when the Xfinity Center pointed their “Fan Cam” at the pair.
"I was like, I love Kelly Clarkson, so I started singing and then, all the sudden we noticed, ‘oh they’re on us,’ and so, I just started singing directly to him, and he was not having it," Remmell said.
Her lip-synching, as well as her 10-year-old son’s embarrassment and his desire to hide, gave them their 15 minutes of fame.
“I was like, oh, he is so embarrassed, we’re just going to keep going,” she said.
She asked her son if he had forgiving her for embarrassing her yet. He has not.
"I know that she always does stuff like that. All the time," he said.
Even Kelly Clarkson herself chimed in on Twitter.
And this is not out of character for Remmell. Last year at her wedding reception, she did the worm in her wedding dress.
"If you do some things that are fun, then your kids will really like you. But if you don't do a lot of things that are fun, then they probably won't like you that much," Blake said.
"He'll think in 20 years from now I'm the cool mom," Remmells said.
Copyright 2108 University of Maryland, WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.