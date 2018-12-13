Statesboro Police set up ‘bait cars’ to help prevent break-ins

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Break in to a car this holiday season, and police in Statesboro might be waiting for you.
They say they want everybody to know you run the risk of arrest and felony charges.
It might be the season for giving, but also one for taking. That’s why Statesboro Police have a friendly reminder to would-be crooks that Santa’s not the only one watching this time of year. They announced on Facebook and Twitter they have “bait cars” around town under surveillance. If someone tries to go in one to steal what’s inside, police swoop in to arrest them.
Chief Mike Broadhead isn’t saying where the cars are or how they’re watching them. They still remind car owners to lock up valuables out of sight, but they also want to make crooks worry they might be falling into a trap. The chief says they want everybody to know the chances of getting caught.
“We want the public talking because what we want is to prevent the crime in the first place. Then, if people commit the crime anyway, we hope to catch them,” Chief Broadhead said.
Chief Broadhead says nearly 90 percent of their entering auto cases happen from people leaving the doors unlocked, so they hope they can cut down on what he calls a preventable crime. He says they’ll change to from location to location during the week. He hopes people will think twice before they reach for someone else’s car door.
