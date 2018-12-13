Water outage reported in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - WTOC has received multiple calls and messages overnight about a water outage in Garden City.
Garden City has confirmed that there is a water outage, but is not sure what is causing the outage or exactly how many people are affected. However, the city says it thinks the outage may have something to do with the water treatment plant, and is actively working on identifying the problem.
It is not known when the water will be back on, but we will update this story as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.