Claxton-Evans County Airport gets funding for expansion

EVANS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal was in Claxton Thursday for a ribbon cutting at the Claxton-Evans County Airport.
The airport was part of only a handful of small airports in the state to get money for improvements as part of an incentive from the governor.
The money was used to extend the runway and replace runway lighting. The airport is the closest non-towered airport to Savannah. The airport authority says this is a big deal for pilots and a big deal for the city of Claxton.
“The airport creates additional economic opportunities by allowing businesses with larger airplanes to come into the community," said Caughey Hearn, the Vice Chair of the Claxton-Evans County Airport. "Also, the airplanes that are housed here, they buy fuel here, they pay hanger rent here. They also pay property taxes on their airplanes where they are housed, which is a smaller piece of the puzzle.”
The Georgia Department of Transportation headed up this project.
Out of all the airports that received money, Claxton is the first to finish it’s additions.
