Dozens evicted from Chatham County motel following court order

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dozens of Chatham County residents had to pack up their belongings at the Thunderbird Motel on Ogeechee Road and leave by six Thursday night.
They have to find another place to live, at no fault of their own, less than two weeks before Christmas.
The residents are having to leave because a judge ordered the motel shutdown because of too many health code violations. It’s a financial hit for the owner, but the victims in this situation are the people living at the motel, some of whom have called the Thunderbird home for months, even years.
For instance, people like Fred Phinney, who’s called the Thunderbird Motel home for half a year.
Wednesday, he learned he had 24-hours to move his things somewhere else.
“A couple weeks, a month...would’ve been a lot better," Phinney said.
Phinney, who is undergoing cancer treatment, lives with his brother, who is dependent on an oxygen machine. The uncertainty of what the next few weeks could hold for them, and others who call the motel home, is one of his biggest concerns.
“We were doing fine here. With the issues this hotel has, it was still better than nothing," Phinney said.
Sub-standard living conditions have been ongoing issues between the owner of the motel and the county health department.
Over the last quarter, Thunderbird Motel has dipped below a failing score - below 70 - three times.
Here’s one of the latest reports from the DPH.
Unresolved building and health code violations prompted the county and health department to submit a petition for a writ of injunction in Chatham Superior Court on Wednesday, which was granted by a judge.
The Chatham County Health Department has revoked the motel’s tourist accommodation permit.
“Of course, the county can’t take this lightly. When you have this many violations, and I can’t speak to any of the health code violations, but when you have safety violations, building safety violations and things like that that just cannot be corrected or are not corrected in a certain period of time, this is the kind of thing that the County has to do," said Chatham County Public Information Director Catherine Glasby.
Wednesday night, while the county and local non-profits were working to find other accommodations for the Thunderbird Motel residents, we spoke to David Patel, who identified himself as the Thunderbird’s owner.
Patel said he planned to contact the Health Department Thursday to see what needed to be done to get his business back up to code on their end, adding he had no idea there was a hearing Wednesday for the injunction.
According to court documents, Patel was served notice of the petition for a writ of injunction before the hearing.
