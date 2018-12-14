First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moving in

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - You’ll need a rain jacket this morning, but at least temperatures are warmer this morning, with most of us waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Widespread rain continues throughout the morning, so give yourself plenty of time to drive to where you are going today. A warm front will lift north this morning as well, with heavier rain building behind it for the late morning into the afternoon. The heaviest rain moves in mid-afternoon, when a thunderstorm or two could produce brief gusty wind.
The main threat today is for minor flooding, with the potential for rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour. From today through Saturday morning, rainfall accumulations will range from 2 to 4 inches. A surface front pushes out the moisture Beginning Saturday morning from the west to the east, with lingering showers still at daybreak along the coast.
The rest of the weekend looks pleasant with highs near 70 on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Dry and calmer weather extends into the middle of the work week with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
Friday Tybee Island Tides: 1.3' 6:21AM | 6.4' 12:53PM | 1.0' 7:07PM
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
