First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moving in

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - You’ll need a rain jacket this morning, but at least temperatures are warmer this morning, with most of us waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Widespread rain continues throughout the morning, so give yourself plenty of time to drive to where you are going today. A warm front will lift north this morning as well, with heavier rain building behind it for the late morning into the afternoon. The heaviest rain moves in mid-afternoon, when a thunderstorm or two could produce brief gusty wind.