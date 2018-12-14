Good News: Realtors giving Christmas gifts to families at Safe Shelter

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Area Realtors are making sure families staying at Safe Shelter have a very Merry Christmas this year.
The group of realtors adopted 25 families staying at Safe Shelter and donated all of the items on their Christmas lists.
Safe Shelter helps families get away from domestic violence situations. Many of them come to the shelter with very little.
“It’s just, it’s magical!” That’s all I can say, because what they are doing is making sure these 25 families have the best Christmas of their lives," said Cheryl Branch, Director, Safe Shelter.
Branch says the Savannah Area Realtors have been adopting families during the holidays for over 10 years now. She says every year their generosity grows more and more.
