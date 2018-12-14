Neighborhood improvement results revealed for Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Families and friends, who also happen to be neighbors, are banding together to improve their area.
The Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Neighborhood Association revealed what they’ve done and what they still hope to achieve.
It took about three months for this volunteer-led effort, and in that time, they found about 2,000 different ways to improve their neighborhoods. Over the course of 14 events, about 100 volunteers were able to scour 450 acres of Ardsley Park and Chatham Crescent, and here’s the map to prove it.
Each icon has a different meaning, and can represent anything from an opportunity for trees to be planted, to broken and uneven sidewalks and missing bike lanes.
At Thursday night’s meeting, the Neighborhood Association highlighted the preliminary results of this community-driven project.
Since the data for Ardsley in Motion has been released, it's actually allowed for the opportunity to apply for grants to help cover some of the costs of improvement projects.
The Neighborhood Association president says he sees this effort as a public, private partnership between the city and community.
“It’s a new era of community engagement where residents really want to roll up their sleeves and prove that they can help, and this is going to be something we see more and more in the future - that it is our community, it is our city. We’re not isolated from it, we’re truly a part of it," said Nick Palumbo, Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent.
Two other Savannah neighborhoods are looking to do the same project, Twickenham and the Parkside. The results of Ardsley in Motion will be refined and be presented to city department heads in the coming weeks.
