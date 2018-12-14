Non-profits, county agencies discuss aftermath of motel closure, evictions

The petition to the Chatham Superior Court judge included the latest health department inspection notes from 10 days ago. Health department inspectors noted violations that remain from the last inspection include, but aren’t limited to, no fire detection or suppression systems in any of the living areas, active infestations of bed bugs in multiple rooms, roach and animal infestations, and unregulated water temperatures in rooms with children where the water got hotter than 150 degrees. There were enough issues that the inspectors said in the report that the state of disrepair and infestation made the motel a public health hazard to anyone visiting or living in the property.