Non-profits, county agencies discuss aftermath of motel closure, evictions

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We’re following up on the mass-eviction of tenants staying at a Chatham County motel that was shut down because of unsanitary living conditions.
Families with young children, elderly, and disabled tenants were given 24-hours notice to get out of their rooms by 6:00 Thursday night, sending county and non-profit agencies scrambling to help those displaced find a new, temporary home.
The petition to the Chatham Superior Court judge included the latest health department inspection notes from 10 days ago. Health department inspectors noted violations that remain from the last inspection include, but aren’t limited to, no fire detection or suppression systems in any of the living areas, active infestations of bed bugs in multiple rooms, roach and animal infestations, and unregulated water temperatures in rooms with children where the water got hotter than 150 degrees. There were enough issues that the inspectors said in the report that the state of disrepair and infestation made the motel a public health hazard to anyone visiting or living in the property.
Friday, we spotted a sheriff’s deputy guarding the property, and only tenants are allowed to go back for belongings until Sunday afternoon.
What happened at the Thunderbird Motel points to a larger issue for leaders of agencies that have stepped in to help those displaced.
“The really unfortunate part is that when they stay in the stay-by-week hotels, they pay more than they would have to if we had affordable housing that would meet their income," said Cindy Murphy Kelley, Executive Director for the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.
Several representatives were at the Thunderbird this week trying to help tenants any way they could.
Kelley pointed out a critical shortage of affordable housing forces low-income families into pay-by-week hotels and motels.
Also helping those displaced is non-profit Family Promise of Greater Savannah. They’re helping about five families, and a total of 15 children ranging in ages from one to 18.
“One of the things that we did want to make sure is, do the children have Christmas? Christmas is right around the corner, so we did assess to see what those needs were, if the family was able to even afford to provide Christmas for those children," said Katrina Bostick, Executive Director for Family Promise of Greater Savannah.
In addition to looking for Christmas sponsors for the displaced children, you can also help their families with immediate needs.
Again, the assistance from non-profits only lasts so long on it’s own. If you want to help, click here for a link to Family Promise.
Back to the point of affordable housing availability in Savannah, wait lists are currently closed, meaning no one can apply.
As it stands right now, between affordable housing and Section 8, there are just over 13,000 people waiting to be placed.
