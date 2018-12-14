Protect your packages from porch pirates

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A lot of you are getting presents delivered ahead of the holidays, and if you run into a porch pirate - where your box is stolen from your doorstep - WTOC wants to make sure you know what to do.
By now, we’ve all seen video of someone taking a package right from another person’s door step. Its bold, illegal, and becoming more common. If you’re missing a package after the company says it was delivered, you can file a claim.
File a claim with the numbers below:
AMAZON: 888.280.4331
EBAY: 866.961.9253
FEDEX: 800.463.3339
UPS: 800.742.5877
USPS: 800.275.8777
It’s important to file a claim - that way you can contact the company you ordered from to get another gift, change the delivery location, and alert authorities. Telling police is important because they could spot a serial thief if it keeps happening to delivered-then-stolen packages in the same area.
Three helpful tips to help prevent a delivered package from being stolen include joining a neighborhood watch group so neighbors are watching each other’s property and can alert anyone of suspicious activity. Safety experts also recommend you use smart home technology if you can afford it. The devices can send an instant alert to your smart phone if anyone approaches your door in case a package is delivered or stolen. Also, consider using an Amazon locker. That gives you the flexibility to get packages delivered to a safe location to wait for you to pick it up.
Keep in mind, these companies track and deliver millions of packages and they want to hear from anyone experiencing a problem.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.