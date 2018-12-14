Protect your packages from porch pirates

Three helpful tips to help prevent a delivered package from being stolen include joining a neighborhood watch group so neighbors are watching each other’s property and can alert anyone of suspicious activity. Safety experts also recommend you use smart home technology if you can afford it. The devices can send an instant alert to your smart phone if anyone approaches your door in case a package is delivered or stolen. Also, consider using an Amazon locker. That gives you the flexibility to get packages delivered to a safe location to wait for you to pick it up.