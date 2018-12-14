Savannah PD warning of e-mailed bomb threats

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are warning the public of an e-mail that is using threats of explosives to extort money from businesses.
Officials have received reports of about 10 of these e-mails being sent to businesses on Thursday. They say the e-mails say a bomb is in the businesses and will explode if $20,000 of Bitcoins is not sent to a payment account immediately. The department has investigated these claims, searched the affected properties, and found no evidence of a legitimate threat.
Similar threats are being e-mailed to businesses across the country. The threats, which officials say appear to have originated in Russia, have been reported to the FBI.
“This is an e-mail that is circulating in multiple states,” Sgt. Cameron Kovach, SPD SWAT Commander, said in a release. “We believe it is an attempt to use fear to extort money from businesses.”
