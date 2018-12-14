Tybee Island included in FBI investigation into bogus bomb threats

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The FBI is now investigating hundreds of bogus bomb threats around the country, including several here in the Coastal Empire. That includes the threat that was made on Tybee Island.
After hundreds of law enforcement agencies around the country responded this week to what turned out to be bogus bomb threats, the FBI is now trying to find out who is behind the elaborate hoax, which in many cases starts with an email demanding $20,000 payments in bitcoin.
The campground on Tybee Island was one of the targets on Thursday.
“It was strange,” said Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman. “It seemed to be pretty specific to a location. The other jurisdictions helped us with bomb sniffing dogs.”
Multiple agencies responded, including the Savannah Police bomb squad. The all-clear was given after about two hours.
"It was kind of jarring and scary for all of us, especially the people who work at the campground,” Buelterman said.
The City of Tybee Island refused to pay the ransom, but experts believe the motive is not so much about the money as it is about disrupting services.
"They were all out at Tybee, so the rest of the county was exposed to a more, possibly legitimate situation,” Buelterman said.
It’s unclear where the email that was sent to Tybee came from, but there are reports that other emails have been traced to an IP address in Moscow.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.