Virgin Galactic’s supersonic plane reaches space

MOJAVE, CA (CNN) – Billionaire Richard Branson’s company Virgin Galactic is one step closer to its 14-year-old goal of sending tourists into space.
The company’s supersonic plane, VSS Unity, journeyed into the upper levels of Earth’s atmosphere Thursday, reaching space for the first time.
The plane hit a maximum altitude of 51.4 miles, which is about a mile and a half past what the U.S. government recognizes as the edge of space.
The rocket-powered plane’s Thursday flight means the company could be just months away from taking its first load of tourists.
"We saw our biggest dream and our toughest challenge to date fulfilled. How on Earth do I describe the feeling?" Branson said Thursday. "Today for the first time in history, a crewed spaceship built to carry private passengers reached space."
Virgin Galactic hasn’t said when it plans to begin commercial flights.
The company says roughly 600 people have reserved tickets costing between $200,000 and $250,000.
