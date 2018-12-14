Wolverines off to dominant start

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are only about a third of the way through the high school basketball season, but so far the Woodville-Tompkins Wolverines have made their presence felt in Class AA.
The Wolverines made the move to their new class this season, and they have just rolled so far. The team is sitting at 8-0, they are 4-0 in region play.
They aren’t just winning.
They are crushing opponents. Six of their eight wins have come by more than 40 points. Head coach Lenny Williams says the two other wins, by just a combined nine points, are the ones he’s happiest about.
“Everybody looks at our scores and sees blowouts, but we’ve earned those blowouts. We’re so good that those are going to happen," Williams says. "Those close games, we found a way to huddle, we found a way to win as a team.”
“We can be way better than what we’ve played," says senior forward Preston Crisp. "We could do it individually, but as a team we can always get better. We always have room for improvement.”
The Wolverines will try to improve to 9-0 when they host Toombs County Friday night.
