Woman seriously injured after scooter-involved crash on Abercorn St.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a scooter Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries.
Police say around 12:50 p.m., a Nissan Sentra driven by a 90-year-old woman was traveling east on Columbus Drive through the Abercorn Street intersection when her car was hit by a scooter. Initial investigation revealed that the scooter, which was traveling north on Abercorn Street, ran the red light.
The driver of the scooter, a 22-year-old woman, was thrown from the scooter and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
