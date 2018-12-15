Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-14-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Today is a First Alert WX Day! We’ll see plenty of moisture coming straight from the Gulf of Mexico. A warm front will move north of the area today followed by a cold front tonight. High pressure will slowly build in by Sunday. Today will see on and off rain which may be heavy at times. Some thunderstorms are possible and a few strong storms may develop. The main threat from any storms will be strong winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Rain total generally 1-3” with some localized higher amounts possible. Highs 66-70. Tonight will see more scattered showers, lows 57-60. Saturday will start with scattered morning showers. Rain chances will end by evening, highs 68-71. Partly cloudy Saturday night, lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the low to mid 60s. Next week looks dry with seasonable temps.