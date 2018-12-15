Drying out this weekend!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We’ll continue to dry out this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s after sunset. If you have evening plans, you won’t have to carry your rain gear around! In fact, cloud cover will decrease overnight with morning lows in the upper 40s.
Mostly clear skies stick around for most of our Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday morning will be just a bit cooler, waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We’ll warm to the mid 60s with a few clouds around but no rain.
Dry conditions continue through the middle of the week, before our next rain chance arrives on Thursday. Moisture will move in from the southwest, leading to 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible on Thursday.
A few showers could linger before sunrise on Friday, but then we dry out for the weekend. A cool shot of air is possible on Friday, when lows could dip down into the mid to upper 30s. At this point, it looks like temperatures will remain above freezing.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
