Kyrie Irving scores 24 points, Celtics beat Hawks 129-108

Celtics: The Celtics capitalized on nine turnovers by Atlanta in the first quarter and led 42-19 after one period. Boston outrebounded Atlanta 13-6 in the first and made 16 of 22 shots, going 6 for 8 from 3-point range. ... Boston's 42 points in the quarter was a little short of the season-high 45, also against Atlanta on Nov. 23. ... Hayward and Jaylen Brown returned after missing Wednesday's game with illnesses. ... Al Horford missed his fourth straight game with an injured left knee.