New development could bring big business to Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - We showed you an announcement Thursday for a project that could bring more places to shop, eat, even live in midtown Statesboro.
The new development announced for Statesboro could bring not only new businesses and jobs, but could also help attract even more.
Organizers announced a multi-unit multi-million dollar development that revitalizes a flood plain by channeling the water and making it an attraction. Dr. Brent Tharpe, President of the Statesboro Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, says the development helps their group further market the community as a destination for meetings or people looking for a place to visit.
“Undoubtedly, I think there is a great deal of potential to build out from that to the rest of the community,” Dr. Tharpe said.
He says retail space plus the architecture will make it a stop for many.
“The public is always interested in shopping and walking and water - and putting all of those together is always a remarkable feature,” Tharpe said.
There is no timetable for when it will open, but they hope to start early stages of the work this spring.
