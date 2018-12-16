Boy hospitalized after foot becomes trapped in Macy’s escalator

By Jordan Smith | December 16, 2018 at 4:02 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 4:04 PM

CHICAGO (RNN) – Paramedics transported a young boy to a Chicago hospital Saturday morning after his foot became trapped in the escalator of a Macy’s store.

The Chicago Fire Department said it happened at 9:43 a.m. at the Macy’s on State Street. Police told local media it happened on the fourth floor of the 125-year-old building.

Macy’s corporate office released the following statement to WBBM:

“We are very sorry that this accident happened and are currently investigating. We continuously assess the condition of our escalators and elevators to keep compliant within the city and state codes.”

The escalator involved has been roped off and is being inspected. Several of its stairs have been removed.

Inspection records show this Macy’s location failed a permit inspection in October. Three violations pertained to escalator equipment, including one that asked Macy’s to “eliminate sharp edges and corners of decking.”

The department store told local media all violations have been addressed.

