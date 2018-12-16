Chatham County Sheriff hosts fundraisers to benefit abused pets, children

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office held two fundraisers on Saturday afternoon to benefit area children and pets.
Operation New Hope hosted a dog adoption event earlier in the afternoon. It’s a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society for Greater Savannah to give unadoptable dogs in our community a second chance and help rehabilitate inmates in the Chatham County jail.
On Saturday, 14 dogs were ready to go to their new forever home.
“It’s really rewarding," said inmate and dog trainer Katie Kirkpatrick. "It’s pretty cool watching, it’s 2 totally different dogs you get, from the beginning to when they get to see their new family. At first they’re timid and shy, then they come out of their shell. It’s pretty amazing and rewarding.”
Later in the afternoon, dozens of teams got to shoot with the Sheriff in a charity sporting clay event.
It’s all to raise money money for the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes, a residential care program founded by the Georgia Sheriff’s to help children who have been abused, neglected and abandoned.
“We had 25 kids that we went down and took Christmas to on December 1.," said Sheriff John Wilcher. "And if you’ve never been around kids who don’t have anything, and see their eyes and how they react...it will make a grown man cry.”
Once all teams were done, there was an after party.
