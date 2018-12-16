Christmas carolers hit Broughton Street to spread holiday cheer

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It was feeling a lot like Christmas on Saturday night on Broughton Street!
Savannah Holly Days hosted the “Here We Come A Caroling” Christmas Concert. The concert was held on the corner of Broughton and Bull streets, right in front Savannah’s huge Christmas tree.
There was lots of music, and of course the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus led crowds in singing holiday songs.
“We always come down here around this time of year," said Peter Shannon, the conducter of the Savannah Philharmonic. "Christmas times for the holidays...The Christmas tree was up for a couple of years. We’ve tended to go around the shops and that’s what we plan to do now. Have a bit of fun and sing some carols. But it’s always fun to be down here, and people seem to enjoy it. Even in 66 degree weather!”
If you missed out on some of the Saturady night fun, Levy Jewelers projects a holiday video on their wall every Friday and Saturday night.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.